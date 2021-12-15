‘Fast & Furious 10’ gets a new release date

For those who love the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise will have to wait longer for the next instalment to hit the theatres as Universal Pictures revealed the release date of the 10th chapter of the film – May 19, 2023.

The film was earlier scheduled for a release on April 7, 2023.

The most recent ‘Fast & Furious’ film, ‘ opened in theaters last summer. It grossed $726 million globally, a feat that was impressive especially at the time of COVID-19 when most theatres around the world were shut and people too were skeptical of stepping out. Also read: Billie Eilish: Watching porn from young destroyed my brain

The Fast & Furious 10 will have Justin Lin return as the director. It will bring back Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and other franchise regulars.