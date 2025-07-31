Michael Jackson’s memorabilia has always had takers, from his iconic jackets to his hats. Now, a rhinestone sock worn by the late King of Pop during his 1997 HIStory World Tour has sold for nearly $9,000 at an auction in France. The tour was launched to promote the release of his HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I album and spanned Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and North America. It earned $165 million, making it one of the most successful tours in Jackson's career.

Discovered by a technician after the 1997 concert

According to a report by ANI, the rhinestone sock, which Jackson wore on stage while performing his classic hit Billie Jean, was found by a technician near the singer's dressing room after a concert in the southern city of Nîmes in July 1997. It was initially valued at $3,400–$4,500 and sold for $8,822 at the Nîmes auction house.

Other iconic Jackson items have fetched huge sums

Previously, a glittery glove worn during his first moonwalk performance in 1983 was sold for $350,000 in 2009. A glove worn by the singer before his 1997 tour was sold for $80,000 in 2023.

Controversial legacy and upcoming biopic

Michael Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all time and passed away in 2009 from an overdose of the drug propofol, an anaesthetic administered by his physician, Conrad Murray, who in 2011 was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Jackson's later life was marred by controversy over allegations of child molestation, claims that both he and his estate have denied.

A biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua based on Jackson’s life and career is currently in production and set for a 2026 release. The film will chronicle his early days with his family band, The Jackson 5, and lead up to the events of his death in 2009. The role of Michael will be played by the singer's nephew, Jaafar Jackson.