/Matthew Perry documentary announced: The One About Matthew Perry to premiere on Netflix on THIS date

Netflix has announced a new three-part documentary on the life of Matthew Perry that will revisit the actor’s rise to fame, his years as Chandler Bing on Friends, and his personal struggles. Titled The One About Matthew Perry, the documentary series will premiere in October 2026.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Mary Robertson, the documentary promises to offer a more personal look at Perry through accounts from his family, close friends and collaborators.

A look at Matthew Perry's hidden struggles

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Perry received global fame through Friends, in which he played Chandler Bing throughout the sitcom’s 10-season run from 1994 to 2004. The series consisted of 236 episodes and established him as one of television’s most recognizable faces.

However, his career was accompanied by a prolonged struggle with addiction, and he was candid about his experiences with substance abuse and recovery, including in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Netflix’s upcoming documentary is expected to examine the different sides of his life. The project will feature previously unreleased photographs and videos from the Perry family’s private archive, as well as new testimonies from people who knew him personally.

According to Netflix, the series is anchored by testimony from Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, and his lifelong best friends. Memories from people who worked with the actor will also contribute to the documentary.

Mary Robertson on Matthew Perry

Robertson, who has worked on documentaries including Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV and produced Framing Britney Spears said in a statement, "Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time. Through his many films, TV and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure," as quoted by Netflix.

The documentary is being produced by Maxine Productions, Robertson’s banner at Sony Pictures Television. Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are among the executive producers, while Lora Moftah serves as co-executive producer and Jessica Call is credited as producer.

Matthew Perry’s sister Mia Perry Bowick opens up

Perry’s sister Mia Perry Bowick will have a significant presence in the documentary. "It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life—to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction," she said.

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"As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be, and the work to which I’ve devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind."

About Matthew Perry

Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54.

According to reports, authorities determined that the actor died from the acute effects of ketamine. His death subsequently led to a criminal investigation into how the drug had been supplied to him, with several people eventually facing legal consequences.

Alongside Friends, he also appeared in films and shows such as Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, 17 Again, The West Wing, and The Ron Clark Story.