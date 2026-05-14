/Matthew Perry death case: Drug counsellor Erik Fleming sentenced to two years in prison for delivering ketamine that killed Friends star

The death of Matthew Perry, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on iconic show Friends, sent shockwaves across the globe. However, his death led to many suspicions, and federal investigators uncovered a broad underground network exploiting the actor's addiction, leading to charges against five individuals who supplied him with fatal doses of ketamine. In the latest development, Erik Flemming, a drug counsellor, has reportedly been sentenced to two years in prison.

Erik Flemming jailed for two years in Matthew Perry's drug case

Erik Flemming, a licensed drug addiction counsellor who acted as a middleman by delivering the actor the doses of ketamine that killed him in October 2023, has reportedly been sentenced to two years in prison. In 2024, he had pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and a count of distribution resulting in death.

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Erik Flemming said to the judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett in a Los Angeles federal court, “It's truly a nightmare I can't wake up from.” I am haunted by the mistakes I made, as per the reports. He also said that his great remorse can't compare to the agony I'v caused to Perry's family and friends.

In legal documents, prosecutors said Fleming had reportedly helped distribute 52 vials of ketamine to Matthew Perry in October 2023, including the dose that caused his death.

Who has been arrested and sentenced to prison so far in Matthew Perry's death?

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine and subsequent drowning. Federal investigations uncovered an underground network of doctors, dealers, and assistants who exploited his addiction for profit. All five individuals arrested have pleaded guilty. Jasveen Sangha ("The Ketamine Queen"): Identified as the main supplier who sold Perry the fatal batch. She pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises, multiple counts of distributing ketamine, and distribution of ketamine resulting in death. She was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in April 2026.

Dr Salvador Plasencia ("Dr P"): A California doctor who repeatedly sold vials of ketamine to Perry, despite knowing his addiction history and that unmedicated staff were administering the drug. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison in December 2025. While Perry’s live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, admitting he administered over 20 shots of ketamine in the last four days of Perry's life.