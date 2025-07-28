/Latest OTT releases (July 28-August 3): New movies and TV shows on Netflix, Apple TV+ and more

A new week brings a fresh lineup of shows set to release. On Monday, we have compiled a list of shows that will be available on various streaming platforms, including Prime Video and Netflix, among others. The list features the romantic drama My Oxford Year, so all the book lovers, who have read the book, can also watch it. The other shows that will release this year are An Honest Life, Chief of War and more. However, if reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar's adult comedy drama Housefull 5 will also be released on an OTT platform this week. However, there is no official announcement on this. Check the list of new shows and movies set to release this week.

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

Release date: July 30

Streaming on: Netflix

The docuseries explores one of the infamous Son of Sam serial killings in New York City in the late 70s. The series features the exclusive and terrifying side of the serial killer through his exclusive and never-before-heard interviews.

Unspeakable Sins

Release date: July 30

Streaming on: Netflix

The upcoming drama series, Unspeakable Sins, starring Zuria Vega and Andres Baida, revolves around a woman who is stuck in an abusive relationship. She soon finds comfort in an extramarital affair with another man and tries to get out of her troubled relationship.

An Honest Life

Release date: July 31

Streaming on: Netflix

The Swedish drama is based on Joakim Zander’s namesake novel. As per Netflix's official synopsis, the thriller revolves around,'' When a cynical law student in search of inspiration joins a band of anarchists, he becomes entangled in a web of crime where he is more pawn than player.''

My Oxford Year

Release date: August 1

Streaming on: Netflix

Get ready for a whirlwind romance. Starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, the show adapts Julia Whelan's novel, a romantic drama that revolves around Anna, an ambitious young American woman, who has got the chance to study at Oxford University, fulfilling her childhood dream. As she takes the first step to make her dreams finally come true, she finds a young and charming man, and her life changes forever.

Chief of War

Release date: August 1

Streaming on: Apple TV.