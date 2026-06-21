/Jimmy Kimmel announces two month summer hiatus, Names Rosie O'Donnell as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live



Jimmy Kimmel Live! is one of the loved late-night talk shows. Hosted and executively produced by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the show tapes from El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood and is renowned for its tropical monologues. celebrity interviews and viral segments. However, the host has shocked fans by announcing that he will be on a hiatus for two months and Rosie O'Donnell will be in his place for a while.

Jimmy Kimmel on a hiatus: Will Rosie O'Donnell host the show?

Jimmy Kimmel confirmed that he's set to take a two-month break from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, sharing the list of guest hosts filling in for him while he's gone. “Well, I hope you’re paying attention this summer because I will be taking the next two months off,” Kimmel told his right-hand Guillermo Rodriguez during Thursday’s monologue. “This time voluntarily.”

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During Kimmel's montage on Thursday's episode of the ABC talk show, he said, "We have assembled a potent group of hosts to fill in for me, beginning with Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson, and Jelly Roll." The comedian then gave a shoutout to O'Donnell, adding: "And, as a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favourites, Rosie O'Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming."

As the audience laughed and clapped, Kimmel added: "You're welcome. And all I ask in return, Mr President, is that you don't do anything stupid while I'm gone. OK?" O'Donnell took to Instagram on Friday and posted a screenshot of a link to People's article about fronting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with the caption: "And I can't wait!!! #jimmykimmellive."

Kimmel did not reveal when O'Donnell would host, but her representative confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that her one-week guest-presenting gig begins on August 17.

Who is Rosie O'Donnell?

Rosie O'Donnell is a renowned American comedian, actress and television personality. She gained prominence in the 1990s as the host of the Emmy-winning The Rosie O'Donnell Show, which earned her the nickname "Queen of Nice". She is also well-known for her outspoken activism and her highly publicised feud with Donald.

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She hosted her own syndicated talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, from 1996 to 2002. She later served as a co-host on ABC's The View. Her notable film and television credits include A League of Their Own, The Flintstones, Nip/Tuck, and The Foster. An avid supporter of the arts, she has starred in Broadway musicals like Grease and Fiddler on the Roof. She founded the non-profit Rosie's Theatre Kids to provide arts education to underprivileged children.

Rosie O'Donnell's feud with President Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel spoke sarcastically when he referred to Rosie O'Donnell as one of US President Donald Trump's "all-time favourites", since she and the Republican Party politician have been publicly feuding since 2006.

In mid-April 2026, a fake AI-generated poster circulated on social media claiming Rosie O'Donnell was returning to the U.S. to compete on ABC's Dancing with the Stars. The poster featured a digitally generated image of O'Donnell in a sparkling green dress with curly hair, captioned with the text, "She returns to the U.S. in an epic comeback!"

Because of her vocal opposition to the US President, O'Donnell moved to Ireland. Their ongoing public