/Jelly Roll expands 2025 Down Under tour with Brisbane, Townsville shows

Jelly Roll has revealed that his ongoing Down Under Tour in Australia will now feature additional stops in Brisbane and Townsville. The Grammy-nominated artist will kick off his much-anticipated run at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Friday, 24 October. Known worldwide for his signature mix of country, rock, and hip-hop, Jelly Roll will then take the stage at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Thursday, 6 November, headlining the Sunburnt Country event alongside Shaboozey, Busby Marou, and Drew Baldridge.

Down Under tour dates

Friday, 24 October – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (New Show)



Saturday, 25 October – Sunshine Coast, Strummingbird Festival



Sunday, 26 October – Adelaide, Harvest Rock Festival



Tuesday, 28 October – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena



Wednesday, 29 October – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena



Saturday, 1 November – Newcastle, Strummingbird Festival



Sunday, 2 November – Perth, Strummingbird Festival



Tuesday, 4 November – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena



Thursday, 6 November – Townsville, Sunburnt Country Festival (New Show)



Saturday, 8 November – Auckland, The Outer Fields at Western Springs

Jelly Roll’s rise to stardom

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, began his music career back in 2003. However, it wasn’t until 2022 that he broke into the mainstream with the release of his hit singles Son of a Sinner and Need a Favour. Son of a Sinner went on to win three CMT Music Awards in 2023. He was also crowned New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards and earned a nomination for Best New Artist at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. With that kind of momentum, it’s safe to say his Australian fans are in for a real treat this year.

Upcoming collaboration with Bon Jovi

Jelly Roll will also be collaborating with Bon Jovi on their upcoming album, Forever (Legendary Edition). Though initially planned as a tour, the band changed their plans due to Jon Bon Jovi's throat surgery and his inability to perform live.



