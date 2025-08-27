/'Hopefully this one will stick forever:' Sports world reacts to Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift engagement

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global pop icon Taylor Swift announced their engagement after nearly two years of dating. The congratulatory messages pour in for the happy couple with the Chiefs welcoming Swift as permanent member for their Kingdom.
The NFL 2025 season is about to start in a week or so and the teams are looking at permutations & combinations to announce the 53-man roster, but everything took a back seat by one event. Yes, it is the same one where "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The gym teacher being Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the English teacher being global pop icon Taylor Swift. The couple has been dating since 2023 and the Chiefs have managed 32-9 record and two Super Bowl berths since with a championship ring as well, although for Kelce only, but now Taylor Swift has one too.
The announcement, made by Kelce and Taylor on social media, took sports, entertainment, and music industry by a storm and many from Travis Kelce's world (sports) congratulated the couple. The famous names include Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes who shared the announcement post on his Instagram story with three hearts emojis, tennis star Iga Swaitek who said after winning her US Open match: "Hopefully this one will, you know, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy. She seems super happy, so I’m happy for her."