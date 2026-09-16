JD Vance seems to be more serious about Emily's life than Emily herself. Netflix's hit romantic comedy Emily in Paris is loved by audiences across the globe. While the world has enjoyed her adventures in Paris and Rome, the show has no connection with seriousness, or anything even close to it.

But even though it doesn't come close, US Vice President JD Vance takes it very seriously, so seriously that he has even used words like 'masterwork' and ‘Shakespeare of our time.’ Surely, this was one of the reviews of the show that one could ever imagine.

JD Vance calls Emily in Paris, ‘’a masterwork,'' says this is the person that he should marry.

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Vance lauded the Netflix show like no one ever has. The show, which stars Lily Collins as an American who transfers to Paris, follows her roller-coaster love life. This does not come as a surprise, as Vance has previously shared admiration for the show.

Calling the hit comedy series, “genius” and a “masterwork of American television,” Vance said in a video posted on TikTok and Instagram on Monday.

“If you’re just watching it superficially, ‘Emily in Paris’ is about this sort of bubbly girl who goes to Paris and has a cool job and has great experiences and drinks fine wine, does all the things that you would do in Paris. But what it actually is, it is a massive cultural criticism of millennial decision making,” he said.

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Sharing his “meta-analysis” of the Netflix series, Vance said he knows who he wants her to end up with: Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), her on-and-off love interest in the show.

Speaking about their romance and the chemistry that had the audience hooked, Vance feels like the two characters are meant for each other and should marry and have children.

“She goes to Paris and it's obvious to everybody who watches the show that she should end up with the French chef. She should marry this guy. They should start a family, whether in Paris or America. They should build a life together,” Vance said.

“And yet, what both of them do is they make a series of absurd, sometimes hilarious, sometimes not particularly believable mistakes, where she ends up with a bunch of random people or focused on her job. He ends up with a bunch of random people or focused on his job. And it’s like obvious: Fall in love, get married. You two were made for each other,” Vance went on to say.

“The fact that they keep on making atrocious decisions is kind of like the best bit of cultural commentary — I would say cultural criticism of my generation, the millennials,” the 42-year-old vice president continued to hail the show as he added, “It is — at the risk of overstating it — the Shakespeare of our time.”