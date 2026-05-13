/Grammy Awards to air on ABC after decades on CBS; Ceremony and nominations dates announced

The 69th annual Grammy Awards will be held in Feb 2027 and this time, the ceremony has moved to ABC, in the US after more than 50 years on CBS.

On Tuesday, Disney and the Recording Academy revealed during the company’s upfront presentation in New York. The 69th annual Grammy is scheduled to take place on Feb 7, 2027 with the nominations for the , which will be revealed on Nov 16.

Grammy Awards to air on ABC after decades on CBS

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The ceremony will be held live from Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. However, there is no confirmation on who will host the ceremony.

In addition to this, there has been no update on producer yet, but Ben Winston will be behind the event.

“The Grammys are all about celebrating the music that moves the world, and this moment is built on exactly that,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Grammys.

“This is an exciting time for us as an organization — a new home and a bold new chapter for the Grammy Awards. We’re just getting started and the best is yet to come.”

No changes have been made in the eligibility period and run from Aug 31, 2025 through Aug 31, 2026. The final round of voting is set for Dec. 10, 2026-Jan. 7, 2027.

The 2026 year ceremony took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California and was hosted by comedian and television personality Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time this year.