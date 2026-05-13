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Grammy Awards to air on ABC after decades on CBS; Ceremony and nominations dates announced

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 13, 2026, 11:18 IST | Updated: May 13, 2026, 11:53 IST
Grammy Awards to air on ABC after decades on CBS; Ceremony and nominations dates announced

Pictures from Grammy Awards 2026 Photograph: (AFP)

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Grammy Awards, one of the biggest night of the music, is set to take place in Feb 2027. The organisers have announced the dates along with the new broadcast deal.

The 69th annual Grammy Awards will be held in Feb 2027 and this time, the ceremony has moved to ABC, in the US after more than 50 years on CBS.

On Tuesday, Disney and the Recording Academy revealed during the company’s upfront presentation in New York. The 69th annual Grammy is scheduled to take place on Feb 7, 2027 with the nominations for the , which will be revealed on Nov 16.

Grammy Awards to air on ABC after decades on CBS

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The ceremony will be held live from Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. However, there is no confirmation on who will host the ceremony.

Also read: Oscars 2027: Conan O'Brien set to host Academy Awards for third year in a row

In addition to this, there has been no update on producer yet, but Ben Winston will be behind the event.

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“The Grammys are all about celebrating the music that moves the world, and this moment is built on exactly that,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Grammys.

“This is an exciting time for us as an organization — a new home and a bold new chapter for the Grammy Awards. We’re just getting started and the best is yet to come.”

No changes have been made in the eligibility period and run from Aug 31, 2025 through Aug 31, 2026. The final round of voting is set for Dec. 10, 2026-Jan. 7, 2027.

Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2026: Peter Jackson honoured, Alia Bhatt stuns in peach

The 2026 year ceremony took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California and was hosted by comedian and television personality Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time this year.

This year's award night featured several historic firsts: Bad Bunny made history, Kendrick Lamar set a new record, and Billie Eilish won Song of the Year again. Bunny scripted history by winning the Album of the Year for his album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS." This was the first time an all-Spanish-language album won the prestigious award.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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