/Glen Powell confirms romance with Michelle Randolph in heartfelt photo post

Hollywood actor Glen Powell, best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone but You, and actress Michelle Randolph have officially confirmed their relationship. Powell's Instagram post marked the first time either star publicly acknowledged their relationship, months after the speculation of their romance.

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph go Instagram official

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Glen Powell made it official with Michelle Randolph by sharing a bunch of photos from his July 4 celebrations. In one of the photos from his gallery, a solo shot dedicated to Michelle looking carefree mid-dance move. Towards the end of the carousel of photos, in slide 19, it featured a black and white photo of the couple sharing a kiss that grabbed the attention of fans.

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