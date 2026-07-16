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Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott arrested after altercation with officers responding to emergency: Report

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:56 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 13:13 IST
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott arrested after altercation with officers responding to emergency: Report

Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott Photograph: (X)

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Kim Scott, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with police officers after they responded to an emergency call. Read to know more. 

Rapper Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The latter was reportedly involved in an altercation with the police officials after they responded to an emergency at her Michigan home over the weekend. According to a report citing police documents, the incident followed an alleged suicide attempt and resulted in Mathers being hospitalised after officers used a taser to restrain her during the confrontation.

Eminem's ex-wife tasered and arrested?

Kim Scott was arrested after police officers were called to her home over her attempted suicide, as per the report of TMZ. Reportedly, she even bit one of the officials who tried to help her. The police report stems from an incident on July 11 at her Michigan home, in which officers were dispatched after a call claiming Kim attempted suicide.

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In addition, the officers reportedly said that they arrived at the home and found Kim in the basement. Later, Kim screamed at the cops to get the f**k out of my house.

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TMZ obtained the 911 call that came from Kim's house, and it kicks off with the dispatcher telling first responders they need to be routed to an address in Chesterfield for a "suicide attempt". Kim was rushed to the hospital after police and emergency service personnel crews responded to a medical emergency at her home.

Eminem and Kim Scott's relationship

Eminem and Kim Scott had a turbulent, on-and-off relationship lasting nearly two decades. They were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 1999 and got divorced in 2001. They remarried in 2006 and divorced later for the second time that same year. Despite their rocky history and high-profile splits, they remained close co-parents.

Reportedly, the duo had met at a house party in 1988 when Eminem was 15 and Kim was 13, as per reports. Kim later moved into Eminem's family home as a teenager. They welcomed their daughter Hailie Jade in 1995. Eminem also legally adopted two other children with Kim: her niece Alaina and her child Stevie.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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