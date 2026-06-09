/Dua Lipa, Nick Jonas songwriter Talay Riley dies after fatal stabbing in London

Grammy-winning songwriter Talay Riley passed away at the age of 35 in East London after a tragic stabbing incident. Born as Mark "Yinka" Orabiyi, he has contributed to the songs of some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Khalid, H.E.R., Nick Jonas, Jessie J, and Jason Derulo.

Talay Riley dies after stabbing incident

As per London's Metropolitan Police, officers reached the Silvertown area after reports of stabbing came in the morning of June 5. "Police were called at around 09:00hrs on Friday, 5 June to reports that a man had been stabbed in Pankhurst Avenue, E16. Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found a 35-year-old man with stab wounds in the garden of a property in nearby Rayleigh Road," an official statement said. "Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per reports, another man, said to be in his 20s, was also injured in the incident. However, he is safe and receiving medical treatment.

Riley's sudden demise has led to an outpouring of tributes from friends and family. The case is currently under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who is leading the inquiry, said, "This is a tragic incident and my thoughts remain with Mark's family and loved ones. Our investigation continues at pace. I would like to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident to speak to police. We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or other footage from the morning of the incident that could assist our investigation," as quoted by Deadline.

Tributes pour in

Riley's family confirmed his death through a statement that read, "It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi professionally known as Talay Riley passed away yesterday morning. Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award winning, multi platinum selling songwriter & artist."

The family also shared another tribute, saying, “Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He brought love, light, and joy to our family and to all who knew him. We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent. His presence touched many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

About Riley's career

Over the years, he has created an impressive catalogue of songwriting credits, such as Dua Lipa's Last Dance, Khalid's Young Dumb & Broke, and H.E.R.'s Lights On.

H.E.R.'s self-titled project also earned him a Grammy Award when the album won Best R&B Album.