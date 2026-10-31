/Did Adele and Rich Paul secretly marry? Sports entrepreneur's comment fuels rumours

Adele has largely kept her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul away from the public eye, but the couple have occasionally made headlines with comments about their relationship. Now, a remark by Paul in a recently shared online video has brought their marriage rumours back into focus. The recent remark of the sports entrepreneur has prompted fresh speculation that he and the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker may have tied the knot privately.

Have Adele and Rich Paul tied the knot in secret?

Adele and Rich Paul has once again sparked speculation about their relationship status after the sports agent referred to the singer as his “wife” in a recently shared video. His casual remark has led to fresh questions about whether the couple have already married in private.

Paul made the comment during an online interview with Media Haus Co., shared on October 25. As part of the segment, he was given 60 seconds to complete a word-search puzzle. When asked when he had last attempted one, he replied that it had been a while, before adding, “But my wife does them every morning.” The remark quickly caught attention, with many wondering whether he was referring to Adele.

Adele and Rich Paul's relationship

Adele and Paul were first romantically linked in 2021 after being spotted together at an NBA Finals game. Their relationship became public knowledge as they began making appearances together at basketball games and other events.

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In August 2024, Adele confirmed that she and Paul were engaged during her concert in Munich, Germany. The moment came after a fan in the audience held up a sign asking the singer to marry him. Adele responded, “I can’t marry you—because I’m already getting married!” confirming that she was engaged.

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