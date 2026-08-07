/A man inside a billboard? Netflix’s bizarre The Last House promo leaves the internet stunned

Imagine you are looking at a billboard, and you see a person walking inside it. This is something that happened to people in Los Angeles when they saw a billboard with a man inside it, walking and waving. Shocking at first, right? But it was actually a promotional campaign for Netflix's The Last House film.

While promotions are often said to be creative, but what Netflix has just done to promote its new outing, The Last House, is on another level of creativity, or we can also call it an experiment.



Netflix put a man inside a billboard to promote The Last House

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To promote the new sci-fi film about a family being trapped inside their home, the streaming giant put a man inside a billboard as part of the movie’s promotional campaign.

The man was placed inside a billboard above the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. While onlookers were initially shocked, it was soon revealed to be a promotional campaign for the film.

The billboard, located at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Selma Avenue, featured a house-like structure with a huge window that revealed a living room built into the installation, approximately 30 feet above the ground. Inside, a man looked out through the window and waved at people below.

From morning until the event, the man was seen drinking coffee, waving at onlookers and using a whiteboard with words like “spectacular,” ''Stuck in Here'' which he would hold up from inside the living room. In another clips, the man could be seen eating food, relaxing, constantly engaging with people below, using binoculars, and listening to music through headphones.

Photos and videos of the creative billboard have gone viral across social media platforms, from Instagram and LinkedIn to X, with people sharing their reactions.

As expected, this out-of-the-box advertisement has gone viral across the social media.

''Netflix has a man living in a billboard… 😭😭



How much do you think rent is?'' one user wrote.

Another user wrote,''So out of the box unique, love love already!''

Third user wrote,''Guy chilling in a #TheLastHouse

@netflix billboard this afternoon at the bottom of my street on Sunset Blvd. Such cool marketing! The movie comes out tomorrow. #horror #netflix.''

This campaign started on Thursday (Aug 6) and will end on Sunday (Aug 9).

What is The Last House about?