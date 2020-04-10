Rihanna, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledge $4.2million for people affected with domestic violence amid COVID-19 crisis

Celebs at this time around the world have been coming forward with help for the underprivileged. Now Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorset are teaming up to create an emergency fund to directly aid those in need as the number of incidents are on the rise in the area.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation and Dorsey, who also serves as CEO of Square, will fund a joint grant to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles. They have both pledged for $2.1 million to a total of $4.2 million.

The money will be used for providing 10 weeks of expenses for shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are reportedly on the rise.

As per the Los Angeles Housing Authority, some 90 people per week along with their children have been turned away from shelters in LA since "Safer at Home" guidelines were enacted in mid-March. At approximately $125 per day, the grant covers housing and food for 90 applicants per week, with an additional 90 every week thereafter for 10 weeks.

Also read: UK’s COVID-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund launched with $3 million

In pics: Initiatives taken by global icons to combat coronavirus pandemic

Earlier this week, Jack Dorsey announced that he would donate $1 billion of his equity in Square to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts, or 28 per cent of his wealth.

Last week, Rihanna and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation announced $2 million in grants to COVID-19 response efforts to support undocumented workers, children of front-line health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation also gave out $5 million in grants to on-the-ground partners working on the front lines of the coronavirus response to protect and prepare vulnerable and marginalized communities in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.

Elton John offers $1 million coronavirus emergency fund for people with HIV