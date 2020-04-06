Elton John offers $1 million coronavirus emergency fund for people with HIV

Elton John announced his support for individuals with HIV during coronavirus crisis.

The musician’s Elton John Aids Foundation has launched a $1 million COVID-19 emergency fund to protect individuals with HIV.

“For almost 30 years my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV, to end the AIDS epidemic and we’re committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too,” John said in a video posted on Twitter.

He said that “distributing medicine, testing and preventive treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago,” and the emergency fund is meant to help.

“Our new COVID-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities. We’re with you, we’re thinking of you, we will not leave anyone behind,” he added.

Earlier, Elton John hosted a coronavirus relief concert called Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. It featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys performing from their homes. Other performers included Tim McGraw, the Backstreet Boys, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

The event raised more than $10 million for the fight against coronavirus.

