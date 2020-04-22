'Friends' fans can now win a chance to attend taping of reunion special episode

This is a one time opportunity for die hard ‘Friends’ fans as the star cast is now offering a chance to attend the taping of their much-talked-about reunion special episode.

The reunion special for HBO Max has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

This week, it has been announced that the star cast of ‘Friends’ including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc will participate in the All In Challenge -- an online fundraiser that will raise money for different organisations through sweepstakes and auctions. As of now, the All In Challenge has collected more than $14 million.

As part of the contest, one winner and five of their guests will be able to attend the taping of the unscripted special at Warner Bros. Studios Stage 24 in Burbank, California (where the original series was taped) once it's safe to do so. The winner will also be treated to coffee session with the stars on the Central Perk set with complimentary VIP ‘Friends’ experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

The taping was to happen in March over the course of two days but the schedule got postponed after a coronavirus outbreak shook the world.

Anyone can participate in the challenge between now and May 8.

All of the money raised from the submissions will be given to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels, and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

