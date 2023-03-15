Here's the truth behind Netflix's You star Penn Badgley's 'no sex scene' comment

You star Penn Badgley doesn’t like how his statement on the lesser number of intimate scenes he wants to do on screen, has been interpreted on social media platforms. With constant buzz every year around the release of a new season of Netflix’s hit show You, Penn found himself being quoted and his statements debated on a number of social media channels. Calling it all “blown out of proportion”, Penn Badgley revealed that he wasn’t just talking about the “final product” but the “production” of all those scenes.

Penn had earlier said in a podcast that he asked You’s showrunner Sera Gamble if they could cut back on the intimacy in the show’s fourth season. Sera didn’t mind and gave him what he wanted. This led to a lot of users discussing whether you actually needed these scenes in the story and whether sex scenes equated to cheating. The actor had said, “Fidelity in every relationship and especially my marriage is important to me and it just got to a point where I didn’t wanna do that.”

When the comments became too much for him, the actor addressed them with a new statement. In an interview, he said, “What I was speaking about wasn’t actually the final product. It was sort of like the culture inherent to the production of all movies but particularly those scenes. It’s like, look, we know that Hollywood has had a history of flagrant exploitation and abuse.”

Before he had the conversation with Sera, Penn said he was in two minds about going ahead with the conversation. “It was not easy. It was easy because of Sera’s response, and I felt relieved. But technically speaking, if I thought I’d had the ability to set that boundary earlier, I would have.”

He added, “It didn’t change the trajectory of the season at all. I mean, Joe was naturally ready to not be in that position anymore.”

