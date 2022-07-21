HBO's GOT spinoff 'House of the Dragon' is a gateway for more stories to be told

The trailer for HBO’s most awaited series, 'House of the Dragon’ is here and fans are already super excited to see what it has to offer. The series is a spinoff of the hit period war drama ‘Game of Thrones,' which first premiered in 2011. The prequel show is set two centuries before the War of the Five Kings and is based on the original writer George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood' which will tell the backstory of House Targaryen, which is reduced to just two members by the time 'Game of Thrones' begins—Viserys (Harry Lloyd) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

As the struggle for the iron thrones begins, the spinoff of 'GoT' may not be the last one on HBO. Up to this date, we have only had the adaptation of the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ from the book. But there are several sources of material by George R.R. Martin that can be developed into a television series.

The show’s co-creator, Miguel Sapochnik, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explains how ‘House of the Dragon’ might serve as the foundation for more future stories. Sapochnik said, "The Targaryens span both directions. So as a spine to other possible stories and spinoffs... this is a great place to start."

And this could be right, given the numerous characters introduced in the show, like that of The Targaryens, who may have plenty of opportunities for exploration, from Aegon's conquest to the Doom of Valyria.

As reported by Movieweb.com, HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said, "I also liked the idea of focusing on one family, and obviously the Targaryens have a lot of drama to go around. I also liked how empires can quickly fall - those are the types of conversations we are having in our own country, which I don't think is anything I would've thought we'd be talking about 20 years ago."

Meanwhile, ‘House of the Dragon’ is not the first spinoff of ‘Game of Thrones’ that was planned, but it is the first to be delivered to the audience. 'Bloodmoon' was the first spinoff from the ‘Game of Thrones’ series that was initially decided, and it would centre on The Long Knight. However, after a $30 million pilot episode, the Naomi Watts-starring television series was ultimately cancelled.

Last March, news about three ‘GoT’ spinoffs were reported to be in production, the first of which was ‘The Sea Snake’, which would focus on Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake. Steve Toussaint will be seen playing the character in the ‘House of the Dragon.’

HBO is also developing ‘Ten Thousand Ships’, which will follow the story of Princess Nymeria, a member of House Martell who built Dorne. The series is being written by Amanda Segel, who has given a few draughts to George R.R. Martin. Additionally, there are rumours surrounding a series called 'Flea Bottom’, to be based on the King's Landing Slums, a place where the poorest citizens of Westeros' capital city reside, which is also reported to be in development at HBO.

Meanwhile, actress Emilia Clarke last month confirmed that a spinoff series starring Kit Harrington's character Jon Snow was in the works. Therefore, don't be surprised if more spinoffs of Game of Thrones' expansion are announced in the future.

