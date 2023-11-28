LIVE TV
Harvard University launches course dedicated to Taylor Swift's music, impact, cultural influence

WION Web Team
New York CityEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
main img

Taylor Swift Photograph:(AP)

Harvard will soon have a course dedicated to Taylor Swift's music, lyrics, and cultural impact. It will explore how Swift's work has not only shaped the music industry but also influenced artists, writers, and today's youth.

Harvard University is set to explore the captivating world of Taylor Swift through a new course titled "Taylor Swift and Her World," diving into the intricacies of her music, lyrics, and cultural impact. Professor Stephanie Burt will lead the course, delving into how Swift's work has not only shaped the music industry but also influenced artists, writers, and today's youth.

The curriculum will unravel Swift's influence on contemporary culture, with a particular focus on her recent Eras tour, underscoring her substantial impact on the younger generation. Entertainment Weekly reports that another university, the University of Florida, is offering a course titled "Musical Storytelling with Taylor Swift and Other Iconic Female Artists," led by Melina Jimenez. This broader exploration includes legendary figures like Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, and Dolly Parton.

Harvard and the University of Florida join a growing list of institutions recognising the cultural significance of Taylor Swift. Ghent University in Belgium, the University of Texas at Austin, Berklee College of Music, and the University of California are among those offering specialised courses dedicated to unravelling the impact of Swift's music and influence.

Professor Stephanie Burt, as reported by Harvard Crimson, expressed the timeliness of such a course, stating, "We are lucky enough to be living in a time when one of our major artists is also one of the most famous people on the planet. Why would you not have a course on that?"

Whether through her insightful talks or chart-topping songs, Swift's presence continues to resonate, leaving an indelible mark on her growing fan base. The global music icon has set numerous records for album sales, streaming traffic, and accolades. Her ability to connect with audiences on a profound level makes her an intriguing subject for academic exploration.

Swift is not the sole artist to be honoured with a university course. Earlier a course on former One Direction member Harry Styles was offered by Texas State University. UC Berkley also offered a course on Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, San Diego State has previously rolled out a class on Bad Bunny.

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

