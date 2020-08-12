Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' tops Billboard Hot 100 beating Taylor Swift

WION Web Team New Delhi Aug 12, 2020, 12.52 PM(IST)

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Photograph:( Twitter )

Harry Styles has now topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week displacing Taylor Swift.

The singer’s ‘Watermelon Sugar’ from ‘Fine Line’ is now at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list beating Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’. ‘Cardigan’ is a recently released single from her album ‘Folklore’ that ruled the top position of the international music chart last week. 

With this, it becomes Harry Styles’ first solo No.1 ranking on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The singer's ‘Sign of the Times’ debuted and peaked at No. 4 in April 2017 whereas ‘Adore You’ reached the No.6 spot this summer, Billboard reported. 

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ has come down from No. 1 to eighth spot. 

The Weeknd's ‘Blinding Lights’ is at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's ‘My Future’ finding the No. 6 spot, marking her highest debut yet. 

