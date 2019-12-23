Harry Styles new album 'Fine Line' debuts at no 1 at Billboard 200 Chart

Harry Styles has reason to cheer as his new album ‘Fine Line’ made a splash at Billboard 200 chart with top position debut.

The album released on December 13 and according to Nielsen Music recorded the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in over four years as it showed staggering growth in the first week of release. It was also the third-biggest week overall for any album in 2019.

‘Fine Line’ also scored the largest sales week for an album by a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Interestingly, Harry Styles ‘Fine Line’ follows his previous number 1, his self-titled debut album in 2017.