Harry Styles fan binges his concerts amid hearing loss battle

In a heartwarming tale of dedication and passion, one Harry Styles superfan is on a mission to immerse herself in the music of her idol before a medical condition takes away the joy of sound from her life. Canadian Nicole Meyers has opened up about her battle with a challenging health condition that threatens to strip away her ability to hear.

Nicole, who has been an ardent admirer of the British pop star Harry Styles, finds solace and happiness in his music. "He's just brought so much fun into my life, and I love his music," Meyers said of the One Direction alum, who has captured the hearts of millions worldwide with his soulful and catchy tunes. However, her adoration for music is now in jeopardy due to a severe health diagnosis.

"I have two brain tumours, one on each cochlear nerve. It means that I will eventually lose my hearing," Nicole revealed, speaking to CBC News' The National. For someone who cherishes music and Harry Styles' songs deeply, this prognosis is particularly difficult to accept.

"I love listening to music, obviously. I love Harry Styles," she expressed. "Music's a big part of my life, so it scares me. I don't want to be deaf; I don't want to lose my hearing."

Faced with this life-changing reality, Nicole Meyers has embarked on a poignant journey to create cherished memories by attending as many Harry Styles concerts as possible. Despite the challenging task of securing tickets for Styles' immensely popular Love on Tour shows, Nicole was fortunate enough to attend four concerts, including shows in Toronto, California, and London's iconic Wembley Stadium, where she saw him perform twice.

"It just gets better, each time," the fan added. "And my closet friends I've met because of being a Harry fan. It's just brought so many important things into my life and memories I'll remember forever."

