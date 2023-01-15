Emotional Harnaaz Sandhu pays tribute to Sushmita and Lara with her gown

Last year, Harnaaz Sandhu made every Indian proud when she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years of absence. Harnaaz is a successor to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, who had won the title earlier. A year later, today, Sandhu passed the crown to Miss USA, R'bonney Gabriel, at the ceremony hosted at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.



The day was extremely emotional for Harnaaz, who took her final ramp walk as Miss Universe before crowning the winner of the evening. And her emotions were palpable.



Not only this, but Ms Sandhu also made her last ramp more memorable as she took the moment to pay tribute to Sushmita and Lara, the only two Indian Miss Universe pageant winners.

Sandhu walked the ramp wearing a voluminous black sequin gown with a plunging front and a big bow at the back, and her dress was adorned with the faces of Lara and Sushmita from their crowning moments printed on each side.



The crowd and all the contestants welcomed Miss Universe Sandhu on stage with huge rounds of applause. Walking with

all her confidence and a heavy heart, Sandhu was not able to hold her tears back.



The official account of Miss Universe also shared a video of Harnaaz and wrote: "Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe!"

