Han So Hee debunks plastic surgery rumours during live chat

Han So Hee, renowned for her role in the hit series The World of the Married, recently took her fans by surprise as she joined an open chat room on KakaoTalk. During the interaction, Han So Hee addressed persistent plastic surgery rumours. Speculations surrounding her nose led to discussions about a possible rhinoplasty, which she clarified during the conversation.

Dispelling the rumours, Han So Hee attributed changes in her nose to a surgery she underwent for rhinitis, a medical condition affecting the nasal passages. She expressed concern over the persistent swelling resulting from the surgery, explaining, "I'm worried because the swelling from the inferior turbinate reduction surgery is not going away. Guys, I swear, I didn't put silicon in my nose."

The actor candidly detailed how the surgery was aimed at correcting her nasal structure due to rhinitis-induced deformities. She emphasised that her altered appearance was a result of medical intervention rather than cosmetic enhancement. She even humorously referred to her nose as resembling the character Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants due to her ongoing issue with rhinitis.

Expressing gratitude and acknowledging her fans' unwavering support, Han So Hee shared heartfelt sentiments. She recognised their efforts to defend her and pledged to honour their loyalty. "Thanks to your efforts, I am living the way I want without feeling too stressed," she said.