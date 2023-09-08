Grammys CEO issues clarification: AI-generated music not eligible for awards

The music industry has of late found itself entangled in a debate surrounding the question of whether music generated by artificial intelligence tools counts as a credible work of art. Proponents of AI-generated music argue that it represents a revolutionary leap in musical innovation. AI systems, armed with vast datasets and complex algorithms, can compose, arrange, and produce music that pushes the boundaries of conventional human creativity.

Critics of AI-generated music argue that it lacks the soul, emotion, and authenticity that define human artistry. Last month, a federal judge upheld the verdict of the US Copyright Office, asserting that artworks created by AI are not eligible for copyright protection. The ruling made it clear: copyright law has never been intended to safeguard works produced solely by new forms of technology without human intervention.

However, the New York Times recently reported that an anonymous artist, known as Ghostwriter, had submitted "Heart on My Sleeve", which featured vocals imitating Drake and The Weeknd for Grammy recognition. Ghostwriter's AI-generated tracks have gained notoriety for their uncanny ability to replicate the voices of renowned artists. The controversial track briefly graced streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music before being removed due to a copyright claim by Universal Music Group.

Grammys CEO responds

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr had told NYT that the song was indeed eligible from a creative perspective because it was composed by a human. His statement added fuel to the fire of confusion and sparked a significant social media backlash. To address the mounting uncertainty, the Recording Academy CEO took to Instagram to provide further clarity on the eligibility rules surrounding AI-generated music.

“I’m sorry, but I have to clear up some of this bad and really inaccurate information that’s starting to float around. This version of “Heart on My Sleeve” using AI voice modelling, that sounds like Drake and The Weeknd, it’s not eligible for Grammy consideration. Let me be extra, extra clear, even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained, the vocals were not cleared by the label or the artists and the song is not commercially available and because of that, it’s not eligible,” Mason said.

“I take this [AI] stuff very seriously. It’s all complicated, and it’s moving, really, really quickly. I’m sure things are going to continue to have to evolve and change. But please, please, do not be confused. The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists, and human creators period," he added.

