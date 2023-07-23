Goth-glam! Sydney Sweeney stuns in all-black ensemble while shooting music video in Los Angeles

Actress-model Sydney Sweeney, who rose to fame with her stint in the popular HBO series Euphoria, continues to bask in the spotlight as her career reaches new heights. The talented actress, known for her portrayal of Cassie Howard on the popular teen drama, was spotted shooting her latest project, a music video, on the bustling streets of Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 25-year-old turned heads as she stepped onto the set, donning an eye-catching all-black ensemble that exuded both edge and elegance. Sweeney's outfit featured a daring plunging bustier with a sleek zipper down the middle, accentuating her petite frame and adding a touch of boldness to her look.

She paired the bustier with unique leather pants, adorned with metal studs and accessories. Completing her striking look, the actress wore black platform shoes that perfectly complemented her OOTD.

Sweeney's blonde tresses were styled to perfection. She opted for soft waves and a middle parting.

The music video shoot began with a scene featuring the actress on top of the back seat of a classic red convertible Mercedes-Benz as it cruised along the iconic Sunset Blvd. The vehicle choice and its vibrant colour perfectly complemented the glamorous yet edgy vibe of the entire production.

Sydney Sweeney spotted filming a music video in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/lh3yuNakiY — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

Sydney Sweeney is such a goddess pic.twitter.com/D5pvue4zVM — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) July 23, 2023

On the movie front, Sweeney was seen this year in crime drama Reality, which premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival in February. The movie also starred Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis.

