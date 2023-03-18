Good Burger 2 confirmed! Here's everything you should know about the sequel

It's happening! After a long wait, the sequel to the 90s film Good Burger is finally coming. The stars of the film Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchel shared the revival news on the Friday episode of Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show.



Kenan and Kel shared the news of the sequel in a short skit that also featured host Fallon. Production of the sequel will begin in May, and the show will premiere later this year on Paramount+.

More details about the film:



Director Phil Traill is on board to helm the sequel with Kevin Kopelow, Heath Seifert and James III writting the script. Kevin and Heath are also executive producers of the film.



According to a press release, the movie will revolve around Dexter Reed (Thompson) and the original cashier, Ed (Mitchell), as they "reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees."

''Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again,'' the press release reads.



Reacting to the sequel news, Thompson said in a statement, "I can't believe it's been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!"



He added, "Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

Meanwhile, Mitchell added, "Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it's such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It's super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids."

The 1997 comedy film was directed by Brian Robbins and written by Dan Schneider. For the unversed, the film was based on the comedy sketch of the same name on the Nickelodeon series All That.