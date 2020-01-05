Golden Globes-nominated 'Parasite' named Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics

A day ahead of Golden Globes 2020 awards ceremony, Bong Joon Ho’s comedic drama ‘Parasite’ earned the biggest honour from the National Society of Film Critics. The film won the Best Picture and also took home the Best Screenplay award.

'Parasite' is also in the running for top prizes at Golden Globes 2020. It has earned a nod for Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film. The black comedy thriller film was also one of the most critically and commercially successful films of 2019.

The National Society of Film Critics' awarded Claire Mathon for 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' and 'Atlantics' in the category of Best Cinematography, Antonio Banderas for his lead role in 'Pain and Glory', and Mary Kay Place for her lead role in 'Diane'.

Unlike this year's winners, 2019 was majorly picked up Alfonso Cuaron who won Best Director and Best cinematographer for Netflix film 'Roma'. 'Roma' last year dominated both Golden Globes and Oscars so this could mean something for 'Parasite' too which is one of the top contenders for Golden Globes 2020 top awards. Meanwhile, it is being said that Netflix with its content could again make a buzz this awards season.

New York’s Film Society of Lincoln Center (NSFC) revealed the results today on Twitter. Find the full list here:

Best picture: Parasite

Best actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Best actress: Mary Kay Place, Diane

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story and Little Women

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best director: Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Best screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Best cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics

Best nonfiction film: Honeyland

Film heritage award: Museum of Modern Art

Film heritage award: Rialto Pictures

The New York’s Film Society of Lincoln Center is comprised of over 60 of the country's top film critics. It is chaired by Justin Chang. The members to this group is elected from different outlets such as The New Yorker, The Village Voice, The Wall Street Journal, The Christian Science Monitor and NPR.