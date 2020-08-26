Gigi Hadid looks stunning as she flaunts baby bump in a pregnancy photoshoot

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shared some stunning photos of her baby bump on Instagram on Wednesday. This is the first time that the supermodel has shared images of her growing bump ever since she announced she is expecting her first child with beau, singer Zayn Malik.



The 25-year-old model shared on Instagram, several monochromatic images of her bare bump and noted that she was `cherishing this time` in the post`s caption.In the captions, she added, "`Appreciate all the love & well wishes will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!," and thanked photographers Luigi and Iango, fashion director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and make-up artist Erin Parsons.

Cradling her baby bump, while sporting a mini chiffon-style long-sleeved dress, in one of the pictures, Gigi is seen keeping naturally wavy hair down.

In another snap, she wore a floor-length white gown and her hair straight. Earlier in May, Supermodel Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend-singer Malik.



Hadid was earlier seen sharing the happy news about her pregnancy in a promotional clip from the home-edition special interview with Jimmy Fallon on `The Tonight Show`.



Gigi and Zayn started dating in 2015 but officially called it quits in 2018.However, Gigi and Zayn came back together just before the December break in 2019.