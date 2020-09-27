'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington-Rose Leslie expecting their first child together

'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are all set to embrace parenthood.

The famous couple is expecting their first child together.



The couple revealed their new bundle of joy through a magazine cover, where Rose showcased her baby bump in a cover. The monochrome picture feature Rose in a black dress, showing her baby bump.

Fashion editor Ursula Lake broke the news by posting the images on her Instagram on Saturday night. ''A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!,'' Lake wrote.



The couple who are known for staying away from the spotlight was last seen at the Golden Globe award.



Kit and Rose staretd their affair in 2012 on the set of 'Game of Thrones'. In the series, they played onscreen couple -- Kit as Jon Snow and Rose as Ygritte. Kit played the main character of the movie while Ygritte only appeared in two seasons of 'Game of Thrones'.