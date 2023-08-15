Game of Thrones star Darren Kent dies at 36 after long health battle

Game of Thrones star Darren Kent, who played the role of a Goatherd from Slavers Bay in the superhit series, is dead. He was 36 years old. Darren passed away last week.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. As per Metro, Kent suffered from osteoporosis, arthritis, and a rare skin disorder in the early years of his career.

Kent's death was announced on Facebook by his agency Carey Dodd Associates:.

They wrote in the post, ''It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday.''

''His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time.''

''Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend.''

In his career, Darren Kent has appeared in shows like Snow White & the Huntsman and Eastenders and has worked with Hollywood A-listers like Twilight actor Kristen Stewart and Kiefer Sutherland. For his role in Sunnyboy, Darren bagged the Best Actor trophy in the Van D’Or Awards.

Soon after the news of his death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in.

Mushroom Theatre Company wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter: ''So very very sad to hear about the passing of our patron

@darrenpaulkent. Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this difficult time.'''

Darren was an amazing human being and so special. Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news 💔 https://t.co/sQEu1YocJz — Lee Mead (@leemeadofficial) August 14, 2023 ×

Lee Mead wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''Darren was an amazing human being and so special. Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news 💔.''

What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. Life won’t be the same without you 💔I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx pic.twitter.com/Fz81LszZkF — Jane Gull (@GullJane) August 14, 2023 ×

