Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's film becomes third highest-grossing Bollywood film

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is unstoppable. The film, released on August 11, has taken the box office by storm worldwide. The Anil Sharma directorial has crossed the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark and is now heading for the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club by crossing some of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

With its stupendous performance, the action drama has now become the third-highest-grossing Hindi film in India. So far, the film has crossed the lifetime collection of blockbusters like Aamir Khan's Dangal and Yash's KGF, among others.

The film now stands at Rs 439.95 crore, behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Baahubali 2.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 439.95 cr. #India biz.''

400 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 begins its momentous journey to ₹ 500 cr Club… Is a ONE-HORSE RACE in mass pockets / #Hindi heartland, which is adding to its big, fat total… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 400.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2023

Several reports are suggesting that the movie is set to hit the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark soon. Trade Analyst Taran wrote, ''400 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 begins its momentous journey to ₹ 500 cr Club… Is a ONE-HORSE RACE in mass pockets / #Hindi heartland, which is adding to its big, fat total… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 400.70 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''

‘GADAR 2’ TO CHALLENGE ‘BAAHUBALI 2’, ‘PATHAAN’…#Gadar2 continues to surprise and shock the naysayers… Has crossed ₹ 400 cr and I am confident, it will cross ₹ 500 cr as well and challenge #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Pathaan, both in #India.#Gadar2 benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50… pic.twitter.com/nJ8rCxB6EZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2023 ×

Despite the tough competition from big releases like Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer, the film has earned a big milestone. This week, Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl is the new release, and looking at the craze around the comedy-drama, Gadar 2 might see a dip in numbers. Another big competition for Sunny's film is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

The movie is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film of the same name, which went on to become a cult classic. The second part of the cult-classic movie shows Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh and Ameesha as his wife Sakeena. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Rohit Chaudhary, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra, and others.

WION's review of Gadar 2

Film critic, Shomini Sen writes, ''In Gadar 2, Deol also hurls a cannon at a crowd and beheads people with a single swig of a hammer similar to the one that Thor yields in Marvel films. Thor is God, Deol is superhuman but they are more or less the same people. Deol, in his 60s, is in fine form and carries the outlandish, melodramatic film on his shoulder very well. He has Utkarsh Sharma playing his onscreen son and sidekick who gets his moments to shine as well in the film with action sequences and dialogue. He is Anil Sharma's son and hence gets a substantial role after Deol.'' Read the full review here.

