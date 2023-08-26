Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot soon. In recent weeks, rumours around Parineeti and Raghav's wedding have been all over the headlines, and amidst this, the couple visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings from the almighty.

After a few months of dating, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in Delhi earlier this year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at Mahakal temple

Parineeti and Aam Aadmi Party leaders visited the Mahakaleshwar temple and offered prayers at the temple. The Kill/Dill actress was wearing a pink saree, while Raghav was wearing a yellow dhoti with a red dupatta.

Several photos and videos of the couple performing pooja and meditating in the temple shrine have gone viral.

Raghav and Parineet Mahakaleshwar's visit came a few weeks after the couple's visit to the Golden Temple. Taking to Instagram, the Ishaqzaade actress shared a photo with Raghav and wrote, ''My visit this time was even more special with him by my side.''

Wedding date finalised?

Multiple reports have revealed that Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan in September. The date and venue have been finalised.

A source told The Times of India, "It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September."

The wedding will be graced by their close friends and families, and Parineeti's team has already started working on the wedding preparation.