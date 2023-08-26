Shah Rukh Khan on working with Amitabh Bachchan after so many years: Inspired and blessed

Recently, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan from the shooting went viral. The picture led to speculation that the two megastars are coming together for a project after almost 17 years. And, now SRK himself has confirmed working with Big B. However, the details of the project have not been revealed yet.

Khan, who is currently waiting for the release of his next film Jawan, recently hosted an #ASKSRK session on X, earlier known as Twitter.

While chatting, Khan reacted to a fan's question, who shared a viral picture of the two stars and went on to ask him to say anything about Amitabh Bachchan.

The picture showed SRK and Bachchan wearing black outfits and running towards the camera.

The fan wrote, "Kuch line for Amitabh Bachchan ke liye…"

It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!! https://t.co/hvXE6EMQIu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023 ×

Replying to the post, SRK shared his shooting experience with the Big B. He wrote,'' "It was so much fun to work with Amitabh Bachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let you know he beat me in the run."

SRK and Bachchan have worked together in several blockbuster films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Bhoothnath.

SRK congratulates Alia on the National Award win

One fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to react to Alia Bhatt's National Award win for her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

One netizen wrote,''SIR ur lil one aka @aliaa08 got her first #NationalAwards feeling proud ?? #AskSRK.''

Yeah so happy for her and congratulations to all other winners too!! https://t.co/DtXqwvDjcP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023 ×

Congratulating Alia, he wrote, ''Yeah so happy for her and congratulations to all other winners too!!''

More about Jawan

The release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is around the corner. Directed by Atlee, the film also features south stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, the action thriller also features Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie. The film has also been cleared by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) with a 'U/A' certificate. The board has also suggested seven crucial changes in the film.

The pan-India project, which will be released in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, was earlier slated to be released in June. But due to some post-production work, the movie got delayed, and now it will hit theatres on September 7.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE