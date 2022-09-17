From the archives: When King Charles III visited the set of 'Ahista Ahista' in 1981

Filmmaker Kunal Kapoor is sharing some rare pictures from his archives. Kapoor, who is the son of legendary Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal, recently shared a throwback picture with King Charles III. LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral updates |



Taking to his Instagram account, Kapoor shared a picture which was taken decades ago on the set of his first film 'Ahista Ahista'.

London Fashion Week opens in mourning for queen



In the monochrome picture, young Kunal just can't stop smiling as he poses with King Charles, who is looking at the camera and is holding a glass of juice in his hands.

In the caption, Kapoor shared details about the picture that was taken on the first-day schedule of his film 'Ahista Ahista' in 1981.



“On the set - 1st schedule of my 1st film Ahista Ahista,” he wrote.



Kunal made his debut in the film industry with Esmayeel Shroff's directorial which starred Bollywood late actor Shammi Kapoor, and Padmini Kolhapure, among others.



The rare photo shocked netizens and his friends from the industry.

Queen Elizabeth and her beloved corgis; all about late monarch's most loyal companion



One user wrote, ''Is it, prince Charles?'' Another wrote, ''Great photo !!''



Young Prince Charles has visited India many times in his life. But, this visit is also very memorable because of Padmini Kolhapure, who greeted the His Royal Highness with a kiss, yes!

Charles, who was Britain's most eligible bachelor back in the '80s, visited the set of 'Ahista Ahista' and was greeted with a warm welcome from the entire team. Later, when he was interacting with the team, Padmini, who was only 16 years old, got so excited that she quickly hugged and kissed Prince on his cheeks.

Not just in India, the kiss become the talk of the entire world and also made Padmini Kolhapure known worldwide as the "woman who kissed Prince Charles.''



The video of Padmini with Charles resurfaced again on social media platforms after he become a King recently. Soon after the Queen's death on September 8, her eldest son Prince Charles was announced as the new King of Britain.