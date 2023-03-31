From Farhan Akhtar to Sumeet Vyas: Check out actors who turned successful writers

Actors have always been praised for their captivating performances on screen, bringing characters to life with their incredible acting skills. What many people are not aware of is that some actors have also made a name for themselves as writers, displaying their creativity and talent beyond their acting careers. These multi-talented individuals have showcased their abilities to create compelling stories, intricate characters, and dynamic plots, proving that they are more than just attractive personalities. Whether they are writing for film, television, or audio series, these actors-turned-writers have demonstrated that their skills and abilities are not limited to their acting roles.

Farhan Akhtar



Farhan Akhtar, a prominent Bollywood figure, inherited writing skills from his writer parents Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. He made his directorial, producing, and writing debut with Dil Chahata Hai in 2001. Since then, he has written, directed, produced, and acted in hit films like Don, Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Talaash, and Dil Dhadakne Do. Farhan's multifaceted contributions continue to be celebrated in the industry

Mohsin Ali Khan



Mohsin Ali Khan is a highly versatile actor, renowned for his roles in popular shows such as Meri Sai and Kaamnaa on Sony TV, as well as Rudrakaal on Disney+Hotstar. He gained immense recognition as a writer with Pocket FM's audio series, SHIVAM: The Hidden Warrior. Drawing from his vast acting experience, Mohsin possesses a deep understanding of character development and plot progression, which he seamlessly translates into his writing endeavors. Additionally, Mohsin has also showcased his versatility and adaptability as an artist through his work in various advertisements. Driven by his passion for storytelling, Mohsin is currently working on two audio series for Pocket FM, further exploring and honing his writing skills.

Sumeet Vyas



Sumeet Vyas, a talented actor with over 30 films to his name, including the recent hit Veere Di Wedding, has a writing legacy in his family. His father B M Vyas was a writer with NSD, and his mother Sudha Vyas is a renowned author. Sumeet inherited his parents' writing skills and has made a name for himself as a writer, having written and acted in popular web series like TVF Tripling Season 1 & 2 and Y-Films' Bang Baaja Baaraat. He has also co-written Vicky Kaushal's Love Per Square Feet. Sumeet's talent in both acting and writing showcases his versatility in the entertainment industry.

Swapnil Jain



Swapnil Jain is a multifaceted talent, known for his dynamic performances in web shows such as Aarya Season 2 and Crash Course. He has also made his mark as a skilled writer with Pocket FM's blockbuster audio series, Insta Millionaire. With more exciting projects on the horizon, Swapnil continues to showcase his versatile writing abilities. With several upcoming projects in the works, Swapnil is proving that his diverse skills are invaluable in the entertainment industry.

Varun Badola



Varun Badola, a renowned Indian television actor, ventured into writing with his memoir 'The Stranger In Me'. Along with acting and writing, Badola has directed and written the script for the show Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein. He is also an accomplished singer and dancer, showcasing his diverse talents in the entertainment industry. His journey from an actor to a writer, director, singer, and dancer is a testament to his passion and dedication to his craft.