It was National Youth Day on January 12, and these are some binge-watch films that celebrate the young. From F.A.L.T.U, to Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi and more, these stories capture the joys and struggles of coming-of-age

F.A.L.T.U

This Pooja Entertainment production sheds light not only on the dysfunctional education system but also on how young people are judged for not meeting exacting academic standards. In a lighthearted but thought-provoking manner, F.A.L.T.U tells the story of four friends who, after failing to secure college admission, create a fake institution to reassure their parents. The turning point comes when they inadvertently create a space for new ways of learning as a counterpoint to conventional education.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film stars JackkyBhagnani, Puja Gupta and Chandan Roy Sanya. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gully Boy

This gritty Zoya Akhtar directorial took inspiration from the success of street rappers Divine and Naezy to tell a story about the triumph of aspiration over poverty, discrimination and immense odds. The film backed by Excel Entertainment revolves around a Dharavi resident, Murad (Ranveer Singh) who aspires to be a rap artist and, despite many setbacks and the discouragement of his father, wins a musical contest and becomes a voice to reckon with.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and Kalki Koechlin. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Dear Zindagi

This Gauri Shinde film sheds light on mental health and childhood wounds that often go unaddressed. The film's protagonist is Kaira, an upcoming cinematographer who has abandonment issues and cannot sustain healthy romantic relationships. When her most recent heartbreak forces her to seek therapy, she discovers many comforting ways to revisit the past and heal herself with the help of Dr. Jehangir Khan.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Hope Productions, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Shahrukh Khan in lead roles. Watch it on Netflix.

Manjummel Boys (Malayalam)

This survival drama written and directed by Chidambaram is inspired by 2006's Guna Caves rescue. The film compellingly depicts the bond between a group of friends from Manjummel in Kochi, whose Kodaikanal vacation turns into a nightmare when one of them becomes trapped in the Guna Caves.

Produced by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony, the film stars Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman and Shebin Benson. Watch it on Disney + Hotstar.

Fakt Purusho Maate (Gujarati)

This sequel to the superhit Gujarati comedy Fakt Mahilao Maate explores the generational divide within a family and the clash between the patriarchy and new perspectives. Directed and written by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, it stars Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo with Yash Soni, Darshan Jariwala, Mitra Gadhavi, Esha Kansara and others.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah and is set during the days of Shraadh (Kaagvas), where a departed patriarch descends from the afterlife to create obstacles in the marriage of his grandson Brijesh. Watch it on ShemarooMe.