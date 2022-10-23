From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar: Anand Pandit’s Diwali party was a star-studded affair

Diwali celebrations are in full swing in Bollywood. After Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, and Taapsee Pannu, film producer Anand Pandit on Saturday hosted a grand party at his residence.



Several well-known personalities from the film industry stepped out in their fashion best. The guest list included Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol, among others.



Amitabh Bachchan, who shares a good bond with Pandit, was also among the attendees. Big B arrived at the event right after his 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' shoot.

Veteran actors Jitendra & Rakesh Roshan were also in attendance.

Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon were also spotted at the Diwali Eve party. For the night, Kriti looked breathtaking in a floral lehenga. Meanwhile, Pannu looked stunning in a light pink saree.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn arrived at the party together. Kajol exuded elegance in a pink saree, whereas Ajay looked dapper in a Pathan suit.

Akshay Kumar, who often stays away from Bollywood late-night parties, was also spotted at Anand's Diwali bash. Kumar was dressed in a heavily embroidered grey kurta pyjama.

(With inputs from the agency)