Platinum French DJ and producer HUGEL promises to stun his Indian fans for the first time as he is set to electrify Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai with a standalone show on April 27.

Fresh off dominating global charts and igniting dance floors worldwide, this French maestro of deep house, Latin-infused and high-octane EDM is set to transform Mumbai into a pulsating epicenter of rhythm and light.

French DJ HUGEL in India

His unforgettable remix of “Bella Ciao” catapulted him into the spotlight, making him a favorite among music enthusiasts worldwide.

On his maiden India visit, HUGEL said, “For me, every set is a chance to lose yourself in the music, to feel the energy of the crowd, and create something truly unforgettable. I can't wait to bring that vibe to Mumbai!"

After hosting a successful sold-out show featuring Keinemusik’s &ME which saw the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Suhana Khan, Ibraham Ali Khan in attendance, Team Innovation in association with Paradox and Spacebound are bringing this world-class event to India.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation said, “We're all about pushing boundaries and creating moments that resonate. Bringing an artist of HUGEL's caliber to Mumbai is exactly how we aim to deliver those unforgettable cultural experiences."