/Fred Again.. is finally coming to India: Ticket prices, venue, dates and how to book

British electronic music sensation Fred again.. is finally coming to India for his highly anticipated debut tour, bringing one of the most celebrated live electronic shows in the world to Indian audiences this December.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning artist announced the Indian tour that will see him performing in three cities across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.These shows will not only be his first-ever performances in the country but also his only scheduled live tour of 2026.

Fred again... is coming to India

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Known for electronic music and immersive live performances, Fred again.. has a huge fan following across the globe. Born Frederick John Philip Gibson, he's known for blending music with storytelling, creating unforgettable experiences for fans.

The details are out and the India tour will kick off on December 5, 2026,and wrap on Dec 13.

Fred again.. India Tour 2026 dates

December 5, 2026 – Delhi NCR – Leisure Valley Ground

December 9, 2026 – Mumbai – Mahalaxmi Race Course

December 13, 2026 – Bengaluru – NICE Grounds

Annoucing the post, they wrote,''It’s happening. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru. Haven’t had this many messages from a place since we first toured Australia! We are beyond excited to come. Thanks to the good people of Scottish whisky aka @monkeyshoulder [#ad] we are able to offer tickets for ₹1,750 and ₹3,500 (about 18 dollars and 37 dollars) we really wanted to make that price possible whilst also bringing our full live show to a place we never been before. I am VERY happy about this because I desperately want anyone who would like to come to be able to come. sign up link in bio.''

What would make this shows even more special?

According to HT City, the tour will not just include three shows but it may also have the British icon collaborating with Indian artists. No official confirmation on this.



"He will be here not only for the three-day tour but for a few more days." The source also added that the discussions are underway. "Fred will collaborate with an Indian artist during this visit. The talks are on," they said.

From when and how can we book the tickets?

Before the tickets sale, registrations will open for the artist pre-sale from June 23, and it ends on June 29 at 6 PM. The pre-sale goes live on June 30 from 12:00 PM.

The RuPay credit card pre-sale starts on July 1 at 2:00 PM and ends on July 3 at 2:00 PM.The general sale will go live on July 3 at 4 PM. These are the details available on ticket booking app, Book My Show.

What's the price of the tour?

Fred again.. India Tour 2026 offers three ticket categories for fans attending the concert. The Student GA ticket, priced at ₹1,750, provides entry into the common General Admission (GA) area. The other two sections are GA at ₹3,500 and GA+ at ₹6,000.