Florence + the Machine postpone UK tour after lead singer suffers injury

Florence + the Machine has postponed the rest of its UK tour after lead singer Florence Welch broke her foot. Sharing the news with her fans, Florence wrote, “I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” alongside a photo of a blood-spattered empty stage. She was referring to her performance at London’s O2 Arena on Friday.

She added, “It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

“Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible,” Welch added in her post. “I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed.”

Florence, frontwoman for the orchestral rock band, is known for performing barefoot during concerts. After Friday’s performance, the group’s stage crew was seen wiping the stage of blood.