/‘Felt like winning a war’: Manasi Parekh returns to Mumbai from flood-hit Nepal, recounts the tough journey back home

Actress Manasi Parekh is back home in Mumbai after a difficult journey through China and Nepal. The actress was stuck in China due to the flash floods at the Nepal-Tibet border. Parekh was in Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra when disaster struck in the region.

Manasi recounts her difficult journey back home

Manasi Parekh took to social media to talk about her journey back, stating that leaving China and reaching the Nepal border was extremely challenging.

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On her Instagram story, she wrote, "Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers.. the last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war.. there was a huge land slide at the China town of Nyalam which kept us waiting in our bus for 4 hours till we could start our journey out of China by road."

She added, "Then after a long bus ride of 40 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side."

Manasi recounts her journey back home Photograph: (Instagram)

She concluded, “And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu which was 4 hours away. But all this was worth it because it meant coming back to Mumbai, To my family and getting to kiss my daughter.”

Manasi recounts her journey back home Photograph: (Instagram)

Manasi Parekh’s ordeal in Tibet

The Uri actress had earlier revealed she had been at the same location in Tibet just five days before it was ravaged by the devastating floods.

While documenting her Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the actor had shared visuals from the region. After the floods struck, she posted a video showing the extent of the destruction and reflected on how recently she had been there.

On August 27, she shared visuals of the affected area and wrote, "This is what happened. We were supposed to be here tomorrow morning."

In another post, Parekh shared a video from her earlier visit to the location and wrote, “I was literally welcomed at this spot 5 days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged.”

The National Award-winning actress had been documenting her journey to Mansarovar regularly for the past one week, documenting how the journey has challenged her in more ways than one.

Flash floods hit Nepal-Tibet border region

On August 26, violent flash floods hit the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving a trail of destruction across the Himalayan region. A massive deluge of ice, rock, mud, and debris plunged nearly 1,200 meters into the valley below, triggering catastrophic flooding in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers. The disaster claimed 903 lives in Nepal and 16 in Tibet.