Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram to share screen space in new film 'Money Bank Guarantee'

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram is collaborating with actor Fawad Khan in a new film called 'Money Bank Guarantee' (MBG). The two popular South-Asian stars will share screen space together for the first time.



Fawad took to Instagram to announce the film and shared the film's poster.



"Unveiling the first look of our next movie `Money Back Guarantee - MBG`," he captioned the post. The film is helmed by Faisal Qureshi. Fawad also informed that an official teaser of `MBG` will be out on September 9.



Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem are also a part of 'Money Bank Guarantee.'



The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. More details regarding the plot are awaited.



Fawad will next be seen in the ambitious action-period drama 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' with Mahira Khan. This Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik`s 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt' stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan as Mukkho and Maula Jatt respectively.

The main focus of the movie is the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt. The story has been reimagined for a global audience by Lashari, whose debut film 'Waar' (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan.



