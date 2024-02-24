Fans accuse Korean media of 'whitewashing' Zendaya's photos during promotional tour

Hollywood stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler are currently in Seoul, South Korea, to promote their upcoming movie, Dune 2. The megastars were warmly welcomed by K-netizens and media, who were delighted to host them. However, as soon as the pics from the promotional tour surfaced online, netizens couldn't help but notice some difference in Zendaya's appearance, leading to debates about whitewashing culture in South Korea.

South Korea is known for its stringent beauty standards, and some netizens feel that since Zendaya's skin colour did not fit their beauty expectations, K-media decided to whitewash her images, making her look more pale.

Korean netizens have consistently spoken out against the practice of whitewashing idols with deeper skin tones, which involves editing photos and videos to make their skin appear lighter, aligning with industry beauty standards. Once again, the whitewashing of Zendaya's photos by Korean media has ignited criticism online, with many expressing disappointment and frustration.

One user wrote, "Not even Zendaya is safe from Korea's weird obsession with whitewashing," while another commented, "ZENDAYA NOT ESCAPING THE WHITEWASHING????????"

Dune 2's star cast attended several public meetings and interacted with their fans during their promotional tour in Seoul. Zendaya stood out in a pink-hued co-ord set with silver zipper details, paired with neutral glam and curled-up tresses. Chalamet sported a baby-blue-hued co-ord with silver linings, while Butler opted for a dark blue blazer look and a grey shirt.

Fans of Zendaya and Chalamet are eagerly awaiting the release of Dune 2. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is set to hit theatres on March 1, 2024.