/Extraordinary Attorney Woo Japanese remake gets first trailer, sparks debate on internet

Extraordinary Attorney Woo became a global favourite with its warm story and memorable characters after its 2022 release. Now, the much-loved Korean drama is getting a Japanese adaptation, with actress Mana Ashida stepping into the lead role. The first trailer has arrived, giving viewers a closer look at the new version and prompting fans to share their reactions online.

Japanese remake of Extraordinary Attorney Woo gets a first look

The Japanese adaptation of Extraordinary Attorney Woo has given fans their first substantial look at the new version. Titled Minami Minami, Attorney at Law, the series stars Mana Ashida as Minami Minami, an autistic rookie lawyer who enters the legal world armed with an exceptional memory and a distinctive way of looking at problems.

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Finding a job proves difficult because of prejudice surrounding her autism. She eventually joins the prominent Hirokawa Howard Law Firm, where she begins handling cases while learning how to navigate a workplace that does not always understand her.

The Japanese remake of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, titled Extraordinary Attorney Minami, will premiere on October 19, 2026. The series will broadcast on Japan's Fuji TV and stream globally on Netflix. It stars Japanese actress Mana Ashida as Minami Minamida, a rookie lawyer with autism spectrum disorder.

Fans react to trailer of Japanese remake of Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The trailer has prompted a range of reactions from viewers familiar with the Korean original. Some fans on social media said they were excited to see how the Japanese cast approaches the beloved story, while others immediately compared the new version with Park Eun-bin's performance.

One user wrote, "I was super obsessed with Uyongu, so I was a bit worried about the remake and wondering how it would turn out, but the fidelity is insanely high. I'm starting to look forward to how Mana Ashida will portray Minami Minami."

Another user wrote, "For those who haven’t seen attorney woo these are the leads park eunbin and kang taeoh— I must say the Japanese version did a great job with the casting because the resemblance is so uncanny."

"Somehow that gentle feeling when laughing? A soft vibe? I feel like they really resemble Kang Tae-oh and Takayashii Fumiya-kun! I'm way too excited for this remake", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “I'm not surprised that a remake can always be made. Because the source material is what it is. It's a work that doesn't necessarily need a remake. But art is about re-creation. However, the most important thing is whether the actor in the Japanese version creates a character that's entirely their own, or takes the traits from the Korean Woo Young-woo and uses them for themselves. From the trailer, it doesn't seem like the Japanese actor has created a completely unique character, which makes me a bit puzzled. I have no idea what results that choice will bring. With any work, you can only praise or criticize it after it's released and you've seen it. We'll only know once the episodes are out. Please! I hope they didn't just straight-up copy the Korean Woo Young-woo. If they did, there'd be no reason to watch the Japanese version at all.”