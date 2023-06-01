Exciting news for Spider-Man fans as makers tease Spider-Woman and live-action Miles Morales films

The Spider-Man universe is expanding and how! As Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit the theatres on June 2, the producers behind the trilogy teased fans that more films are on the way. Talking about the release of Spider-Verse, they said that the third instalment is already on its way out and will be released next year. It’s called Beyond the Spider-Verse, but that’s not all. Read our review of Spider-Verse here

Producer Amy Pascal revealed that a Spider-Woman and live-action Miles Morales movie are in the works. She said, “You’ll see all of it,” and “It’s all happening.” Confirming a female-oriented film, she said there will be a “Spider-Woman” movie “sooner than you expect.”

She also said a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya is still in the works, but the writers strike has paused development. “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

The Sony bosses said that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will see the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy. Catch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theatres Meanwhile, you can catch the latest Spider-Man film in theatres. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers. It will release in theatres on June 2. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Rachel Dratch, Shea Whigham, Leland Wayne, Ziggy Marley, Ayo Edebiri and Danielle Perez.

