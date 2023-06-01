We can't keep calm! Kim Cattrall to return as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City reboot

Big news for Sex and the City fans! According to reports in Variety, Sex and the City universe will finally have all its members come together as Samantha Jones will join her girl gang. Kim Cattrall will reprise her iconic role in the season 2 finale of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. And Just Like That is Max’s revival of HBO’s Sex and the City show.

Kim Cattrall returns as Samantha in Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That But don’t get too excited as Samantha Jones will only appear in one scene of the finale. Variety reports that Kim Cattrall shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker. She did not even meet And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Reportedly, in the scene, Kim’s character has moved to London and will be shown having a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. In the first season of And Just Like That, Carrie was seen getting in touch with estranged Samantha over text and made plans to see each other in order to reconcile.

Everything you need to know about her return Samantha Jones will have costume designer Patricia Field dress her up for the spectacular scene that everyone wants to see for obvious reasons. The Sex and the City reboot season 2 will premiere in June.

Kim Cattrall’s appearance as Samantha will not be a continuation of the character for now. Even for one scene, Kim’s return to And Just Like That is iconic in many ways. In 2016, the actress had said that she will never play the role again. She said she was done playing Samantha when she didn’t feel like the script for a proposed third film did justice to the character. “I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen.”

Sex and the City is one of the most-loved shows on TV. A groundbreaking series that ran for six seasons between 1998 to 2004, and two more movies, set the narrative for many future shows that featured themes of friendship, sex, romance and more such elements between girl friends.

