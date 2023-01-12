ENGAGED! Ella Henderson shares cozy pics with fiancee & Olympic swimmer Jack Burnell, know about her net worth

British Singer Ella Henderson and Olympic Swimmer Jack Burnell are engaged! Both Henderson and Burnell shared the engagement pictures on their Instagram handle. The happy faces post-engagement is a delight for the couple's fans. Henderson can be seen flaunting her engagement ring, visibly blushing while doing so. Know everything about how the couple met, British Singer Ella Henderson and Olympic Swimmer Jack Burnell's career and Henderson's net worth. Burnell placed 24th in the Doha World Cup. The following month, he announced his retirement from the sport, ending his attempt to compete in the postponed Tokyo Olympics. In 2020, the pair began dating.

Ella Henderson and Jack Burnell engagement moment

To share the good news, the former X Factor contestant Ella Henderson dropped numerous pictures with her fiancee on her Instagram handle. Two of these photos featured her in the post, showing off her new jewellery, which seems to be a three-stone diamond engagement ring with a cushion-cut centre stone and two pear-shaped side stones. The pair are seen with each other in the other two pictures wearing similar waffle robes and appearing relaxed.

The couple is beaming sharing passionate kisses. The pictures are framed by a picture-perfect backdrop of calm seas, luscious vegetation, and towering palms. “So this happened… here’s to life with you & all its adventures,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “SHE SAID YES!!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you…," the post by Burnell read.

Ella Henderson Net Worth